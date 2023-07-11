Highway 17 Accident: 1 Injured 2-car Crash Bypass in Surfside Beach Explained!

Here we are going to share news of a two-car crash. This car crash happened on Highway 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

One person was injured following a 2 car crash in the area of Surfside Beach on Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene just before 5: 30 pm of a crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Dick Pond Road in Surfside Beach. HCFR said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Lanes of traffic were closed while crews cleared the closed crews cleared the scene but opened shortly after. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Highway 17 Accident

Let us tell you the accident’s reason has not been revealed yet now. We will say to you moreover details about the news and this news we will share in the next section of the article. Apart from this, let us tell you that there is not much information about the accident that happened. When this incident happened, people were shocked. No one thought that it is happened like this. His family members are very sad and going through a tough time. This is a very shocking time for everyone. We have shared all the details about the news, which we have fetched from other sources. If we get any further details we will tell you first at the same site.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.