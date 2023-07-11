Who Was Lindsey Gleiche? 6 California Plane Crash Victims ID’d After 1979 Cessna C550 Crash

Recently shocking news has come on the internet that six people including the pilot passed away after a plane crash. Since the news came on the internet and currently this news has been making headlines on social media platforms. Now uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that it would happen. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, six people including the pilot lost their lives in the plane crash. This tragic accident happened on Saturday, 8 July 2023 in Southern California. The pilot has been identified as Lindsey Gleiche. A corporate airplane from Las Vegas that crashed close to French Valley Airport was on its way there. The other five victims have been identified as 25 years old Riese Lenders, Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, 51 years old Alma Razick, Ibrahim Razick, 46, and Tellez-Vargas, 33. The Cessna C550 business jet allegedly went down on Saturday afternoon. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Lindsey Gleiche?

Reportedly, the fatal accident happened around a Cessna C550 business jet and the place was south of Los Angeles. Sunday in the press conference, some important information was disclosed. Eliott Simpson of the NTSB has said that " the pilot inform air traffic control that he had been going to make a missed approach, which likely happens when the pilot can't see the runway". Elliott, an aviation investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, also said in the same news briefing that all six people were pronounced dead at the location of the crash.

If we talk about the pilot Lindsey Gleiche. her name has been making headlines. Lindsey was 31 years old when she lost her life in the crash.