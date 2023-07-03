Highway 20 Crash: 3 Children, Two Adults in Serious Condition After Car Accident

Recently big and shocking news has come on the internet and has been making headlines on the internet that two adults and three children are in serious condition after involving in an accident. Doctors fear for the lives of five people. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking and shocked. Currently, many people have been searching the news as they are very curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that five people are in critical condition after a serious accident between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle. This shocking incident happened on a major highway southwest of Montreal on Sunday, 2 July 2023. Quebec provincial police said emergency services were called to the accident on Highway 20 in St-Zotique, Que., about six kilometers from the Ontario border, shortly before 11 a.m.This is very painful news for the families whose family members were involved in this accident as no one thought this would happen. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Highway 20 Crash

As far as we know police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Bernard said that it seems the truck driver was not able to stop in time as traffic slowed and struck a sport utility vehicle. She also states the five individuals in the SUV have been taken to the hospital and their lives remain in danger. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral and currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from people as people are very worried about knowing the five people’s health condition. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Bernard says an accident investigator is being dispatched to the scene. Currently, an investigation of the incident is going on.