The Dog Daddy Instagram Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Augusto Deoliveira Controversy Explained

Recently the name Augusto Deoliveira has come on the internet and his name is trending on the social media platforms. Augusto Deoliveira is a very well-known dog trainer and full-time content creator on social media. He is very popular as a Dog Daddy. Recently he has been making headlines due to controversy over a video that embodies his harsh leash training methods. The content creator is gaining huge attention from people as they are searching for their name on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, Dog Daddy is in the news because of an Instagram video controversy. In the video, he was seen giving harsh leash training methods to the dogs, and social media users reponed to it by stating that it is not the right way to train them. Lots of people stated that he trains the dogs in an unquestionable way that they become compliant and that is wrong. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The Dog Daddy Instagram Video Goes Viral

When the video of the Augusto executing harsh leash training techniques come up on Instagram, it instantly garnered attention and denunciation alike. Dong lovers, who believe in positive reinforcement and gentle training methods, were deeply disrupted by the video. As of this writing, The Dog Daddy’s Instagram account is set to private and the video is not available to watch. That stated it was shared by many social media users on Tik Tok. Reportedly, The Dog Daddy shared an apology video on the internet. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Social media users were quick enough to react to Augusto’s apology video and they forgave him as they felt he was being honest and regretful for his actions. Multiple users hailed him for openly talking about it and acknowledging his error. As per the report, it was mentioned that his group training is not the typical puppy class; this class is for all dogs of any age above 4 months old, any breed, and all types of personalities. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.