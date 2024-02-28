Highway 544 Crash: 5 Hurt in Three-Car Crash Along, CCTV Video Footage

In a fatal car crash, 5 people are critically injured. According to the sources, a fatal car crash happened on Highway 544 which left 5 injured. The authority revealed that there were a total of three vehicles involved in this fatal crash. The crash left everyone shocked. People are coming on the internet and searching for the identification of the victims who were involved in this crash and also want to know the circumstances surrounding the crash. Now, the question is raised who is responsible for this fatal crash? If you want to know the complete information regarding the same go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The Horry County Fire rescue team has received the call about the three-car crash. The tragedy took place on Monday at Highway 544. The Horry County Fire rescue team imminently arrived at the incident place and rescued five people from the danger. Recently, the Highway 544 crash news went viral on the internet and became part of the discussion topic. The news is highlighted on the internet and people are praying for those who were involved in this fatal three-car crash. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

In this crash, five people were critically injured and were later taken to the hospital for further treatment. The Horry County Fire Rescue team was present at the incident place. The team revealed that a victim was trapped inside of the cars. The authority has not revealed the identification of the victims who were involved in this fatal three-vehicle crash. Due to the lack of details we are unable to give you the information surrounding the victims. As of now, it is only known that there were five people injured in the three-car crash which happened on Monday on Highway 544. Scroll down the page to know more.

Although information regarding the accident is still being uncovered, it is currently known how many people were involved in the car crash. The specific details about the accident and the circumstances that caused it have not yet been revealed by the local authorities. The cause of the crash is also a mystery. In this case, the South Carolina Highway Patrol Department come forward to investigate. The South Carolina Highway Patrol Department actively working on this case and locating the cause of the crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims who were affected by this crash.