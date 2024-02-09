Highway 59 Crash: One Person in Hospital After School Bus, Car Collide, CCTV Video

Recently, a tragic accident occurred near the south of Winnipeg on Highway 59 and the news of this incident is running on the top of news channels. It is also reported that one person was injured seriously and sustained many major injuries. There are some pictures and videos have also shared related to this accident and it is running in the trends of various social media pages. The cases of accidents are increasing day by day and every day many lose their lives after being involved in a fatal crash. The news of this Highway 59 crash incident is creating a buzz and many are hitting the online platforms to get further information, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this topic.

According to the sources, this accident left one person in a serious injured condition. It was a collision crash incident that took place between two vehicles including a car and a school bus. Both vehicles collided at about 4 pm on Thursday 8 February 2024 just south of Winnipeg on Highway 59 located near Oak Grove Road, just north of Ile-des-Chenes. After this crash, the locals attempted to help the victims and informed the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Department. Later, the deputies immediately reached the incident and began an investigation to understand exactly what happened at the collision incident. A picture related to this accident has been shared in which the car has been badly damaged and the car is under the bus.

Both vehicles have been identified as a bus and a car. It was a collision incident that happened between both vehicles (car and bus). There is only one person inside the car who sustained serious injuries in this accident. On the other hand, there are a total of nine students and a driver inside the bus. The bus was carrying all the students from Île-des-Chênes but they were all okay and no one was injured. After the accident, all the students were treated by paramedics at the scene and then, they were picked up by another bus to take them away from the incident site. The bus driver sustained minor injuries and was also admitted to the hospital.

At present, none of the victims have been identified and only one (car driver) sustained major injuries in this accident and is also getting treatment at the hospital. This incident was a collision incident that occurred between a car and a bus at about 4 pm on Thursday on Highway 59 near Oak Grove Road, just north of Ile-des-Chenes. There are no reports that anyone died in this accident but both drivers were injured. The car driver was injured badly while the bus driver suffered minor injuries. The investigation is underway.