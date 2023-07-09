Highway 99w Crash: One Dead, Four Injured in Three-car Crash in Corvallis

In this article, we are going to share some shocking news that has come out. The Corvallis Police Department has reported one person died and four people were injured in a three-car crash on Highway 99w in North Corvallis. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Corvallis Police and Fire went to the scene around 5: 38 p.m. after a report of an injuries crash north of the intersection of Highway 99w and NW Ave in Corvallis. After an investigation, it was determined that a Subaru Legacy crossed the center lane and collided with a Hyundai Elantra in a head-on crash. The driver and sole person in the Subaru Legacy was a 74-year-old Monmouth woman who was transported by medics for care. The Hyundai Elantra had four people inside the car. Let us tell you the accident’s reason has not been revealed yet now. We will tell you moreover details about the news and this news we will share in the next section of the article.

Highway 99w Crash

The driver is a 32-year-old Albany woman. She was transported by medics for care. The passengers, were a 37-year-old Albany woman who was transported by medics for care, a juvenile who was also transported by medics for care, and a 65-year-old Prineville woman, who was pronounced dead on the scene. There was a third vehicle involved, but only received minor damage and the driver and passenger were not harmed. The highway was closed for about 4.5 hours while the Major Accident Investigation Team processed the scene.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.