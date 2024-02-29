Highway Closure Accident: Motor Vehicle Crash, CCTV Video Footage

The Highway is closed by the authority after the fatal motor vehicle crash. It is confirmed that it was a multi-vehicle crash. The crash left the whole New Hampshire community shocked. The recent viral news is coming that a motor vehicle crash led to Highway closure. The news has gone viral on the internet and circulating over the internet. People are coming on the internet to know the cause of the crash. How many people were affected by this motor vehicle crash? If you want to know the complete information regarding the same go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a fatal crash was seen in the City of Rochester. The tragedy took place on February 26, 2024, in the City of Rochester, New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police arrived at Route 16 South in the City of Rochester at nearly 2:15 PM after learning the details of the Motor vehicle crash. After the investigation, it was found that it was a motor vehicle crash involving several vehicles. Due to the crash, the local people faced many people who were traveling to the Southbound lanes and northbound lanes of the highway. Learn more in the next section.

Highway Closure Accident

The 41-year-old Dustin Kay lost control of his 2022 Freightliner flatbed wrecker. The vehicle was hit by the road divider and entered into a wooded area which is located near the highway. The vehicle stops after impacting multiple trees. The initial crash caused massive traffic. Furthermore, the 2nd crash happened between the two vehicles. Both vehicles were driving towards the Route 16 South. The 2015 Ford Edge was driven by 54-year-old Georgia Miller while the 2022 Ford Edge was driven by 74-year-old Charlotte Cody. The 2015 Ford Edge collided with the 2022 Ford Edge and stopped near Route 16 South due to the impact. Scroll down the page.

The affected area is closed by the authority but the left lane of the highway is still open due to the traffic. The driver of the wrecker, Kay, was taken to the hospital for further injury treatment. The person who was involved in the 2nd crash also received the injuries. The 52-year-old Georgia Miller who was traveling 2015 Ford, received minor injuries and was taken to the local hospital for treatment. On the other side, two people were traveling in a 2022 Ford. They both were injured and taken to the local hospital. Trooper Daniel Bourque and Trooper John Harris of New Hampshire State Police are actively working on this case and locating the cause of the crash.