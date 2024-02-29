Three Die as Driver Dozes Off, Vehicle Crashed Into a Tree, CCTV Video Footage

A fatal crash in Amethi left the nation shocked and disbelief. According to the sources, three lost their lives while three others received injuries after involving in the fatal crash. A total of six people were traveling in an SUV, confirmed by SHO, Amar Singh. The Amethi crash accident news has gone viral on the internet and made the headlines. The people are showing their interest in knowing the circumstances surrounding the accident. The department also confirmed the identification of the victims who were involved in this fatal crash. If you want to know the complete information regarding the same, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As we earlier mentioned, 6 people were traveling in an SUV. Let’s shed light on the incident in detail. The cause of the accident is becoming the most discussed topic on the internet. The accident is natural in the environment and comes with harm, loss, and injuries. A fatal crash was seen in Amethi on Wednesday morning. After the investigation, it was found that the occupant who was driving the SUV dozed off and lost control of the vehicle. The driver’s little mistake caused a massive crash. Scroll down the page.

Three Die as Driver Dozes Off

The SUV was hit by a tree. The impact of the crash was too high which left three people dead. The other three who were injured were taken to the hospital for further treatment. The tragedy took place on Wednesday morning on Amethi Road which is located in the Gauriganj Kotwali area. The people traveling in the SUV are the residents of Rae Bareli, confirmed by Amar Singh, SHO. The occupants were coming to their homes are attend a wedding occasion. The driver is identified as Sunil Singh.

The victim Sunil Singh lost control of the vehicle after dozing off. The little mistake caused heavy cash. The local people rushed to the incident place after hearing the loud noise of the accident. Later, the police responded to the incident place and pulled out the victims from the vehicle. The people who lost their lives were 55-year-old Alok Singh, 45-year-old Santosh Singh, and 30-year-old Deepa Singh. They all died in the hospital during the injuries treatment. Alok Singh and Santosh Singh are identified as businessmen while Deepa Singh is their distant relative. Of the other three occupants who suffered from the injuries, identification is unclear.