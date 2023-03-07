Happy Holi 2023 Quotes Wishes Shayari Messages Sms Whatsapp Status Dp Images

Holi is the festival of colours which is almost one of the most popular and favourite festival in the mass. The festival marks the beginning of spring and people celebrated with friends and family only to welcome the spring season with joy and rejoice. In this festival, Holi people actually pour Holi on each other only to celebrate the festival with joy and rejoice! It is believed that demoness Holika was conquered on this day of Holi so the festival is celebrated among the mass which marked the devotion to the Hindu god too by believing there will be safeguarded from the Lord Vishnu. Holi is celebrated every year in the month of March on full moon day and the celebrations started with the Holika bonfire, singing and dancing – and, then the street cover with colour as people pour colour on each other and they play Holi with each other.

As the public is gearing up for the celebration of the festival Holi, here are some messages we are offering for you which can send to wish “Happy Holi” to your loved ones at the colourful festival.

Vishnu’s reincarnation Lord Krishna liked to play pranks on village girls by drenching them in water and colours – which is where the tradition came from.

The two-day festival falls on the Phalgun means on March month, on a full moon day the entire Hindu community celebrate the festival as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Chhoti Holi falls on 28th March and Ragwali Holi will be celebrated by the public on 29th March.

Holi is the festival of joy and happiness and this festival is the most popular old Hindu festival which is also called the “festival of love” and also called the “festival of colours”, and the “festival of spring”. This festival celebrates the love of the infinite and spiritual love of Radha and Krishna and celebrates the victory of good over darkness. It started and is most admired in India, but has also expanded to different regions of Asia and portions of the Western world into a separate population from the Indian subcontinent. The festival Holi is indicating the victory of good, peace and love over evil and the Holi Whatsapp Status and Quotes for sending to their loved ones is mentioned below

Happy Holi Sms Messages

Just like a red rose that fills the world with beauty & fragrance��

You have made my life so beautiful by being in it.

On Holi, the festival of colors & joy

I wanna say thank you for all the love & smiles

you’ve brought to my life. Happy Holi

************************************



Best wishes to you for a

Holi filled with sweet moments

and memories to cherish for long.

Happy Holi!

************************************

A true and caring relation doesn’t have to speak loud,

a soft sms is just enough to express the heartiest feelings.

Enjoy the Indian festival of Holi with lot of fun.

************************************

If wishes come in rainbow colors

then I would send

the brightest one to say

Happy Holi.

************************************

Happy Holi Whatsapp Status Dp

Evn though I m far away frm u, out of India, I cn feel d colors of Holi celebrations.

I wish you all a colourful Holi. I wish Holi Festival paint ur life wid colors of happiness…………..holi sms in english.

A true and caring relation doesn’t have to speak loud,

Just a soft sms is enuff to express the heartiest feelings.

Enjoy the festival of Holi with lots of fun an Blessings.

Be ready, you can not skip being coloured by me this time.

Don’t just lock your self up on the day and Holi hard.

It comes once in a year and make the most of it.

So please, play with me.

I wish you my hearty best wishes for the festival.

Happy Holi !!

Enjy evry colour of Holi nd u will gt evry happiness u desire. God is always wid u. Enjoy evry moment. Keep smiling.

Whatsapp and Facebook Messages To Enlighten Your Holi:

Facebook Read: “Bright colours, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs’ are the ingredients of perfect Holi. Wish you a very happy and wonderful Holi”

Facebook Read: “Festivals are founders of Love and Joy, friends are the real ones to make this day as a great memory. I’m one of it. Happy Holi My friend”!

Facebook Read: “Holi is the Holy day to express our life with colours. It is time to throw colours and water balloons on our loved ones. Happy Holi”!

Facebook Read: “Rang lekar khelte gulal, lekar khelte Radha song Holi Nand lal khelte…Bolo sara rara Happy Holi”!!

Facebook Read: “Holi is not only about colours and sweets. It reminds of the divine and eternal love of Krishna and Radha. It also reminds one of Narashima, Prahlada and Hiranyakashyapa and thus the fact that ‘Truth and Humanity are invincible forces in the Universe’”.