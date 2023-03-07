Happy Holi 2023 Wishes Quotes Messages Sms Whatsapp Status Video Dp Images Pics

Holi is the colour full festival of Indian people they enjoy this day a lot and celebrate this day with friends, Families, and love ones this day is all about piece and colour. I think the beauty of this day is when people forgot their enemies, problems, Misunderstanding and come together to celebrate this holy day.

Holi is the celebration of two days and both of these days’ people celebrate it with the different-2 Style very first day Holi celebrations start on the night before Holi with a Holika bonfire where people gather, sing, dance and party.

Holi is all about sending love and wishes to their loved ones by sending them messages with several quotes and pics and in the wishes and quotes, there are several wishes messages for making their Holi more prominent and happier. Holi is the festival to bring together all the families and friends by sending them love and messages and for your convenience, we are here to provide you with the Holi Whatsapp Status, Holi Quotes, Holi Wishes which surely helpful for you to send them to your dear ones. The wishes and quotes is mentioned below:

Holi K Rangon Ki Trah Rangeen Hai Zindgi,

Apne Ho Sath T0 Bari Taskeen Hai Zindgi,

Rango mein ghuli zindgi kya laal gulabi h,

Jo dekhta hai kehta hai kya maal gulabi h

Pichle baras tune jo bhigoya tha holi mein,

Ab tak nishani ka woh rumaal gulabi hai.

************************************

Pichkari ki dhar, Gulal ki bauchhar, Apno ko pyar,

Yahi hai yaron Holi ka tyohar..

Tum Mano Ya Na Mano Hum Ko H Pyar

Hum Pyar Ka In Shabdon Main Kerte Hain Izhar

Makke ki Roti, Nimbu ka Aachar

Suraj Ki Kirne, Khushiyo ki Bahar

Chand Ki Chandni, Apno ka Pyar

Mubarak Ho Aapko, HOLI ka Tyohar

Happy Holi!!

************************************

Gul ne gulshan se gulfam bheja h,

Sitaro ne aasman se salaam bheja h,

Mubarak ho apko holi ka tyohar,

Humne dil se yeh paigam bheja h.

Happy Holi to u

************************************

Phool khilte rahe zindagi ki rah me,

Hasi chamakti rahe aap ki nigah me,

Kadam kadam par mile khushi ki bahar apko,

Dil deta hai yehi dua baar baar apko….

Happy Holi…

************************************

Har rang aap pe barse,

Har koi apse Holi khelne ko tarse,

Rang de apko sb itna,

Ki aap rang chhudane ko tarse.

Wishing you a Very Happy Colorful Holi!

************************************

Holi Ke Rango Ki Mehak Hi Alag Hoti H,

Kuchh Rishton Ki Baat Hi Alag Hoti H,

Kuchh Yun Saja Hai Yeh Holi Ka Yeh Tyohar,

Apno Ki Bheji Hui Saugaat Alag Hoti Hai,

Happy Holi!!

************************************

Holi aj mnana hai.

Tumko rang lagana hai.

Pratikar karo inkar kro.

Pr rango ko swikar kro.

Rango se tmhe nahlana hai.

holi aj manana hai..

Happy Holi…!!!

************************************

Sher kabhi chhupkar shikar nahi krte. buzdil kbhi khulkar var nhi krte aur hum wo h jo HAPPY HOLI kahne k liye holi ka intar nahi krte…

************************************

Happy Holi 2023 Sms Msg Quotes

PURNIMA ka chand RANGON ki doli, CHAND se uski chandni boli, KHUSHIYON se bhari apki jholi, MUBARAK ho apko RANGBIRANGI Holi.. happY holi

************************************

Sada Haste Raho Muskurate Raho Jaise Haste Hain Phool, Duniya Ki Sare Ghum Bhula Do or Charo Taraf Phailao Khushiyan K Geet, Mubarak Ho TUM ko holi ki ye reet..!!!

************************************

Dil Ki Jyoti, Ankhon Ka Moti, Taale Ki Chabi, mai Hu Teri Bhabi, Wishing You All A Very !!!!!Happy Holi !!!

************************************

Swarglok se INDRA vaikunthLok se VISHNU Kailash se MAHADEV BrahmaLok se BRAHMA aur Prithivilok se Svayam(self) Hum aap ko happy holi ki badhayi dete hai….

HaPpY HoLi

************************************

Aaj rang lo is mehfil me, Khelo jhoom kar holi, Chhed do har dil ko aaj Bol kar pyar ki boli, Lal gulal aur har rang me Aaye jeevan me baharon ki doli Happy holi

************************************

Bach k jane na paye,rang dalo sabko bhabhi, bhaiya, shali holi ki bdhai ho sabko. Happy holi…….!!!!!!

Samosay _/\, _/\, COFFE |__|? Jlebi @@@ Pkode OOOO Ye lo! Aaj meri tarf se 2 din pahle holi KI “PARTY”!Happy holi

************************************

Phool khilte rahe zindagi ki rah me,

Hasi chamakti rahe aap ki nigah me,

Kadam kadam par mile khushi ki bahar apko,

Dil deta hai yehi dua baar baar apko….

Happy Holi…

************************************

The next morning is a free-for-all carnival of colors, where participants play, chase and colors each other with dry powder and coloured water, with some carrying water guns and coloured water-filled balloons for their water fight. Anyone and everyone is fair game, friend or stranger, rich or poor, man or woman, children and elders.

The frolic and fight with colours occurs in the open streets, open parks, outside temples and buildings. Groups carry drums and other musical instruments, go from place to place, sing and dance.

Best wishes to you for a

Holi filled with sweet moments

and memories to cherish for long.

Happy Holi!

************************************

A true and caring relation doesn’t have to speak loud,

a soft sms is just enough to express the heartiest feelings.

Enjoy the Indian festival of Holi with lot of fun.

************************************

If wishes come in rainbow colors

then I would send

the brightest one to say

Happy Holi.

************************************

May God gift you all the colors of life,

colors of joy, colors of happiness,

colors of friendship, colors of love

and all other colors you

want to paint in your life. Happy Holi.

************************************

Bright colors,

water balloons,

lavish gujiyas and melodious songs

are the ingredients of perfect Holi.

Wish you a very happy and wonderful Holi.

************************************



Dipped in hues of

love and trust

has come the festival of Holi.

Happy Holi!!

People visit family, friends and foes to throw color powders on each other; laugh and gossip, and then share Holi delicacies, food and drinks. Some drinks are intoxicating. For example, Bhang, an intoxicating ingredient made from cannabis leaves, is mixed into drinks and sweets and consumed by many. In the evening, after sobering up, people dress up and visit friends and family

खा के गुजिया,

पी के भंग,

लगा के थोडा थोडा सा रंग,

बजा के ढोलक और मृदंग,

खेलें होली हम तेरे संग.

होली मुबारक!

************************************



चढ़ेंगे जब प्यारे रंग,

एक मेरी दोस्ती का रंग भी चढाना.

लगने लगेंगे तुम्हे सुहाने सारे रंग,

और मेरी दोस्ती का रंग चमकेगा

हरदम तुम्हारे संग.

बोलो सररारारा….

विश यू अ वैरी मस्तिफुल एंड कलरफुल हैप्पी होली



************************************



वो गुलाल की ठंडक;

वो शाम की रोनक;

वो लोगों का गाना;

वो गलियों का चमकना;

वो दिन में मस्ती;

वो रंगों की धूम;

होली आगई है होली है होली की शुभकामनाएं

************************************

Sher kabhi chupkar shikar nahi karte,

buzdil kabhi khulkar waar nahi karte,

aur hum wo hain jo “HAPPY-Holi” kehne ke liye,

24 tareekh ka intzar nahi karte!

Happy Holi in advance.

************************************

Isse phle ki network jam ho jaye

isse pehle ki msgs deliver hone band ho jaein

isse pehle ki koi aur bazi mar jaye

Let me wish you a Happy holi in advance..!!

************************************

Jab D K Boss Song Me bhag sakta he,

Pappu pass ho sakta hai,

Shila jawan ho sakti hai,

Munni badnam ho sakti hai

to kya main hum din pehle Holi wish nahi kar sakte?

Happy Holi in Advance!!

************************************

I think we have to think before wasting water on that day because this festival is not about wasting anything and just before the day of Holi we all are also celebrated World water day and we should make this in mind that water is everything and we should not waste it because people struggling for drinkable water every day in this big world I think we have to think for that and also we have to think for our upcoming generation too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Epe-_a5DaEA

In the end, it’s a festival enjoy it with the friends and family and doesn’t hurt anybody just try to be good on this occasion because happiness comes with happy personality. Holi Puja Holika Dahan Vidhi Samagri, Katha in Hindi

Happy Holi to all enjoy!!!