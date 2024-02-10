Honda NX500 to be Launched in India Soon Launched at 5.9 Lakhs, Specs and Features

Good day, Today a news has come stating that the Honda NX500 is set to make its debut in India soon, with the recent announcement that it has been launched at a price of 5.9 lakhs. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Unveiled at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan, Italy, the Honda NX500, a 500cc adventure bike, is the successor to the Honda CB500X and boasts several updates. Reliable sources indicate that the highly anticipated Honda adventure bike is poised for an imminent launch in India. The Honda NX500 is equipped with a 471cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine, delivering 47.5PS and 43Nm. Boasting a claimed mileage of 27.8kmpl, the engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission featuring a slip-and-assist clutch. Despite lacking riding modes, the bike comes with traction control.

Constructed on a steel diamond frame, the NX500 features a 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted fork and a linked monoshock with 5-step preload adjustability. Braking is handled by twin 296mm discs with axial calipers and a 240mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. Rolling on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels with dual-purpose tires, the bike opts out of spoke wheels even as an option. With a fuel tank capacity of 17.5 liters and a seat height of 830mm, the NX500 weighs in at 196kg (kerb). Distinguished features encompass full-LED lighting, a TFT console with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, a windshield, and an engine immobilizer. Anticipate the NX500 to bear an approximate price tag of Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Direct competitors for the Honda NX500 include the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.

Honda NX500 to be Launched

The NX500 boasts a diamond frame paired with a Showa USD fork and a preload adjustable monoshock. Tipping the scales at 196 kg with a fully filled 17.5-liter tank, it’s 3 kg lighter than its predecessor, the CB500X. Nissin handles braking duties, featuring axial calipers gripping twin 296mm front discs and a single 240mm rear disc, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS. Rolling on cast alloy wheels a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear marks a continuity from the CB500X. A notable upgrade is the 5-inch TFT dash, distinguishing the NX500 from the former CB500X.

This advanced display allows seamless smartphone pairing for navigation data and notification updates. Offered in three colors white, black, and red NX500 features a switchable traction control system. Priced at Rs 5.90 lakh, it positions itself closer to models like the Kawasaki Versys 650 (Rs 7.77 lakh) rather than its direct competitors such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan (Rs 2.85 lakh-2.98 lakh, ex-showroom, Chennai) and the KTM 390 Adventure (Rs 2.81 lakh-3.61 lakh). Bookings are currently open at all HondaBigWing dealers, with deliveries scheduled to commence from February 2024.