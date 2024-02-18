Honor X9b Launch Date, Price In India, Features And Specifications

Here we are coming to give you the information regarding the upcoming smartphone launch. The recent details are coming that, Honor X9b has launched in India with excellent features. People are coming on the internet and searching for the price of the newly launched Honor X9b smartphone. Let us inform you that, the newly launched X9b is launched with snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The company also gives offers and discounts to ICICI bank users and the first customer. Recently, the viewers have shown their interest in knowing about this smartphone information in detail. In this report, we will give you information regarding the Honor X9b price, features, specifications, and many more. Stay tuned for more information.

Honor X9b Launch Date

The company has launched Honor X9b with the snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The price of X9b is nearly Rs 25,999. The customers can see the two benefits as the ICICI bank users get the Rs 3000 instant bank discount while exchanging a bonus of Rs 5000 on the first sale day. The company Honor is increasing sales by launching the X series line-up in India. The newly launched Honor X9b features a 360-degree anti-drop display.

The battery of the Honor X9b smartphone has a power capacity of approximately 5800mAh. Customers can choose from two color options: Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black. The price of this phone is set at around Rs 25,999 and it comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Additionally, the company is offering a charger worth Rs 699. In terms of specifications, the Honor X9b features an ultra-bounce anti-drop display for stability and is water-resistant with an IP53 rating. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

The Honor X9b is an impressive phone featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED curved display. It runs on the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 operating system, powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform. The phone also boasts a triple camera system, including a 5MP ultra-wide camera sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For bloggers, the Honor X9b offers various shooting modes to create vlogs for social media. The company guarantees that the phone can last up to three days with a single charge.