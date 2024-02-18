RB vs ALA Dream11 Prediction And Possible Starting 11: Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Match Details

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches. The La Liga EA Sports League is back with its next football match and it is fixed to be played between Real Betis (RB) and the team will play against the team Deportivo Alaves (ALA). Many fans are waiting for this match and expressing their reactions over the internet. It will be played at Estadio Benito Villamarin, poplar Stadium located in Seville, Spain. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Monday 19 February 2024. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match in this article.

In this league, all the teams are performing their best and both teams have also played well. It will be the second head-to-head match of both teams and many are waiting for it. Both teams have played a total of 24 matches and given their best in the last matches. Real Betis has faced nine wins, four losses, or eleven draws, and the team is ranked in the 6th position on the points table. On the other hand, Deportivo Alaves has faced seven wins, eleven draws, or six losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 11th place on the points table.

RB vs ALA Match Details

Match: Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves (RB vs ALA)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports

Date: Monday, 19th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

RB vs ALA Venue: Benito Villamarin

RB vs ALA Possible Starting 11

Real Betis (RB) Possible Starting 11 1.Rui-Silva, 2. Juan Miranda, 3. German Pezzella, 4. Hector Bellerin, 5. Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 6. Marc Roca, 7. Abde Ezzalzouli, 8. Johnny Cardoso, 9. Pablo Fornals, 10. Nabil Fekir, 11. Willian Jose