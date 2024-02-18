Sports

RB vs ALA Dream11 Prediction And Possible Starting 11: Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Match Details

4 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches. The La Liga EA Sports League is back with its next football match and it is fixed to be played between Real Betis (RB) and the team will play against the team Deportivo Alaves (ALA). Many fans are waiting for this match and expressing their reactions over the internet. It will be played at Estadio Benito Villamarin, poplar Stadium located in Seville, Spain. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Monday 19 February 2024. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match in this article.

RB vs ALA

In this league, all the teams are performing their best and both teams have also played well. It will be the second head-to-head match of both teams and many are waiting for it. Both teams have played a total of 24 matches and given their best in the last matches. Real Betis has faced nine wins, four losses, or eleven draws, and the team is ranked in the 6th position on the points table. On the other hand, Deportivo Alaves has faced seven wins, eleven draws, or six losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 11th place on the points table.

RB vs ALA Match Details

Match: Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves (RB vs ALA)
Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports
Date: Monday, 19th February 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
RB vs ALA Venue: Benito Villamarin

RB vs ALA Possible Starting 11

Real Betis (RB) Possible Starting 11 1.Rui-Silva, 2. Juan Miranda, 3. German Pezzella, 4. Hector Bellerin, 5. Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 6. Marc Roca, 7. Abde Ezzalzouli, 8. Johnny Cardoso, 9. Pablo Fornals, 10. Nabil Fekir, 11. Willian Jose

Deportivo Alaves (ALA) Possible Starting 11 1.Antonio Sivera, 2. Ruben Duarte, 3. Javier Lopez-Carballo, 4. Nahuel Tenaglia, 5. Rafael Marin, 6. Alex Sola, 7. Luis Rioja, 8. Jon Guridi, 9. Antonio Blanco Conde, 10. Ander Guevara, 11. Samuel Omorodion

This upcoming football match is the 25th match of both teams and it will be live broadcast on JioCinema. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently quite hard because both teams have performed their best in the last matches. However, Real Betis has more chances to face victory against the team Deportivo Alaves. No player from either team is injured and they will give their best performance till the end. The weather will be clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

