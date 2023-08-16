How Did Christopher Wilson Die? Woman Sentenced to 20-40 years in Prison For Killing ex-BF

Recently the news has come internet that a mother and son were involved in a deadly plot to kill the ex-boyfriend, 52-year-old Christopher Wilson. The mother and son have been arrested for murder. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now people are searching the news as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Reportedly, the mother and son have been identified as 56-year-old Joyce Brown Rodriguez and her son Khalil Brown, 34. They were both charged with muder and conspiracy for the shooting of Wilson in December 2020. As we already mentioned the victim has been identified as Christopher Wilson. Wilson was a dad of the mind kid. He was killed in the parking lot of his workplace, Kuusakoski Recycling. The company supplies recycling services for metal and electronics in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

How Did Christopher Wilson Die?

As per the report, he dated Brown Rodriguez for two years, but later they ended the relationship and moved in with his new girlfriend a few days before his demise. Brown was not able to accept the breakup and disturbed Wilson with calls and texts. She also asked her son’s buddy for help in obtaining a gun and later called her son for his help. She drove her son to Wilson’s workplace on the day of the shooting and waited in the car while he fired Wilson numerous times. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

56-year-old Joyce Brown Rodriguez asserted guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy as part of a plea deal and vowed against her son at his trial in July 2021. She was arrested to 20 to 40 years in state jail on Monday by Bucks County Court Judge Jeffrey Finley, who asked her reason for the murder. Her son was sentenced to first-degree murder and will be sentenced to life in jail in September.