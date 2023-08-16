Satara-Pune Higway Accident: Traffic Diverted on Satara-Pune Highway as Tunnel Angle Collapses

Good Day Readers, Today 16th August 2023 a tragic news has come from Satara Pune, Maharashtra.The angle crumbled, leading to the collapse of the truck that was en route from Satara to Pune. Kindly stay with the article below to find the out series of incidence that happened on Khandala-Satara-Pune Highway. In the early morning, Nitin Upadhye, a senior journalist making a journey from Kolhapur to Pune, conveyed that the incident transpired near the Khambatki tunnel. The truck driving from Satara to Pune collapsed due to the failure of the angle of a tunnel that broke and collided with a truck.





The dual tunnel at Khambatki Ghat, part of the Pune-Satara highways (NH-4), boasts three lanes within each tunnel. At present, the travel duration for the routes between Pune-Satara and Satara-Pune, passing through Khambatki Ghat, clocks in at roughly 45 minutes and 10-15 minutes, respectively. As this tunnel initiative concludes, it is projected that the average travel time will experience a substantial reduction, spanning from 5 to 10 minutes. Recent reports and present witness has conveyed that an angle which is an integral part of the tunnel strength has broken off and collided with an ongoing truck. Due to which the truck driver had some serious injuries on the spot and immediately referred to the nearest hospital.

Satara-Pune Higway Accident

In an unforeseen series of events along the Khandala-Satara-Pune highway, a potentially catastrophic incident developed when a section of the tunnel’s lighting section, situated between Khambatki Ghat and Pune, detached and collided with a passing truck. The aftermath resulted in significant damage to the truck and minor injuries to its driver, prompting swift intervention by authorities. The truck driver sustained serious injuries as a consequence of the accident.



As a precautionary measure, traffic bound for Pune has been redirected through Khambataki Ghat since the early hours of the morning. Vehicles are being rerouted via the old ghat road. This incident has brought to light an ongoing problem, as past occurrences have observed similar structural elements becoming dislodged and falling onto vehicles, including both cars and trucks that use the highway. It is worth noting that these structures, which were installed more than twenty years ago, have never undergone thorough testing, leaving them exposed and unsafe.



Given the gravity of this concerning event, a thorough examination and evaluation of the condition of these elements is crucial. The potential risks associated with weakened structures cannot be underestimated, and failing to promptly address this issue could potentially result in a significant accident. Authorities responsible for road safety are strongly urged to approach this matter comprehensively and take the necessary actions to ensure the safety of all individuals using the highway.

As far as development and advancement of Indian roads under sheer progress, The quality of the construction should not to be over looked.