Ewing Township’s beloved 6L6 bass player Ted Condo passed away at the age of 57 after a tragic motorcycle accident in Boston, MA. Condo was a member of 6L6 as well as the band’s bassist for many years. He is survived by his wife and children. 6L6 bassist and friend Ted Condo tragically passed away after a motorcycle accident in Ewing Township, MA. He was 57 years old. Ted Condo was a beloved bass player in the Ewing Township music community. He is remembered for his talents as a bass player in 6L6, as well as as the band’s bassist.

Theodore Condo was 57 years old and a resident of Ewing. Ted Condo was more than just a bass player. He was an Ewing resident who epitomized charm and style. “Devastatingly handsome,” as one reviewer put it. Ted Condo was not only a talented musician, but he was a warm, lively, and charming person who left a lasting impression on those who got to know him. Ted Condo was a bass player for 6L6 and a member of Dusty Top Hat. His musical talent and stage presence set him apart from the rest of the local music scene. From 6L6’s infectious beats to Dusty Top Hat’s soulful harmonies, Ted’s contributions helped create memorable tunes that resonated with fans.

How Did Ted Condo Die?

On Saturday, November 25, he was involved in a motorcycle accident that left him with critical injuries. The accident was reported to local authorities at 4:54 in the afternoon and they responded to the scene right away. At this time, the details surrounding this tragic incident are unknown. We will update you as soon as we have more information regarding the cause of this accident. Condo’s untimely passing was announced in his online obituary, which was published Wednesday, November 29th, 2023. Condo’s passing sent shock waves through the community, as those who knew him best and those who admired him in the music industry mourned his passing.