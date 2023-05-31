Huron County Accident: Amherst Man Killed in Single-Car Crash CCTV Footage

We are sharing with you the sad news that has been reported from Huron County, Ohio, USA. It has been reported that a tragic accident took over the life of a young man. It is believed that the man is of Indian origin as his name suggests. The horrifying incident involved one vehicle only as the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol give the information in their statement. The news has shattered the people as it came on various media channels. We are sharing the details of the accident which can be sourced till now. To get the entire info, stay tuned.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car accident that occurred on State Route 61 north of Egypt Road in Greenfield Township. It has been reported that the fatal accident occurred at around 4.30 am. When the police officials reached the accident site, they found a white Toyota Camry collided with a tree and tucked in a ditch. The police officials told that it might have rammed dragging the traffic sign board and then hit a tree as it is seeming from the accident site.

The victim has been identified as Milan Hiteshbhai Patel. It has also been reported that the deceased man is thirty years old. He was travelling north along state Route 61. It is assumed that his car was on Egypt Road and just got out of control and went off the right side of the road, striking a ditch, traffic sign and tree. The police officials revealed that he was not wearing a seat belt. After the accident, he was trapped badly in the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. There was nobody with him. He was badly trapped in the vehicle that he was evacuated with the help of a mechanical device.

The police officials are investigating whether he was under the influence of drugs. But it is unknown till now. The investigations are ongoing. His Indian name is suggesting that he must be from Gujrat but further information is awaited. Our deepfelt prayers are with the deceased person. Some reports are revealing that he was a resident of Amherst as posted by Norwalk Post, Ohio, State Highway Patrol. As the news surfaced over the internet, people are sharing their condolences with the family of the deceased person. However, the complete information about the deceased young man and about his family is not known yet.