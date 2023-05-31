Why Was NJ Rashid Ali Bynum Arrested: Arrest Charges Killed Eunice Dwumfour

Rashid Ali Bynum is currently getting a lot of attention on the internet pages and it is also shared that he is facing murder charges for killing Eunice Dwumfour. Currently, this news is running in the trend of the news and internet sites. Many people are showing their interest in this news and hitting the search engine to know more about this matter, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this news.

NJ Rashid Ali Bynum is a resident of Virginia and he is currently 28 years old. He has been detained by the authorities for the murder of Eunice Dwumfou. He was arrested in connection with the murder of Eunice Dwumfour. He is arrested three months after Eunice Dwumfour’s murder. As per the reports, he was arrested at 10:45 am on Tuesday, 30 May 2023. He was charged with first-degree murder and is currently, also facing multiple separate charges, including the second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful motive.

Why Was NJ Rashid Ali Bynum Arrested?

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone shared some news in statements that the motive behind her murder is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing. Although, Ciccone shared that Dwumfour knew Rashid from Fire Congress Fellowship, and the murderer was also listed as one of the contacts on her cellphone. In the investigation, it is shared that his phone was founded to have been in an area off Ernston Road in Sayreville before the murder.

The victim was a councilwoman of New Jersey City and was a Republican member of the Sayreville Borough Council. She had also worked as Director of Churches for Champions Royal Assembly NA for one time. She was gunned down on February 1, 2023. Recently, Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone shared that a witness reported seeing a person who fits Bynum’s description in a vehicle that is connected to Rashid.

Now this news is gathering so much attention and popularity on the internet sites and many social media users are sharing their reactions to his arrest and wants to know more. But currently, not much information has been shared about his arrest and related to Eunice Dwumfour's murder.