Hwy 183 Crash: One Person Dead, APD officer Injured in NW Austin Accident

Recently, the very big news of the car crash is coming out. This news is coming from Northwest Austin on Friday afternoon. In this car crash, one person is dead. The accident happened on Friday afternoon. This car crash happened on Anderson Mill Road. The Austin Police Department officers said that fire and EMS responded to the rollover crash just after 5 p.m. at 13000 N.U.S. 183 northbound, in front of the Fairfield Inn and suites hotel near Anderson Mill Road. Austin Travis Country EMS reported two adult patients were involved. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Hwy 183 Crash

The Austin Police Department confirmed the crash involved an on-duty officer in a marked police unit and added both vehicles suffered extensive damage. police, fire, and EMS reached the crashed scene, at approximately 5: 07 p.m. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage, and the crash resulted in serious injuries to the civilian driver. CPR was given to the civilian driver after sustaining serious injuries but was pronounced dead at 5: 23 p.m. Police are not releasing their identities pending next of kin. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article. Keep following the article to know all the information about the case.

