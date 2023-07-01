Lucknow-Agra Expressway Crash: Woman Among Four Killed in Accident CCTV Video

The cases of accidents are increasing day by day and similarly, a case of an accident is getting so much attention on the internet in which four people passed away. It is shared that four people died and six others were injured seriously in this car accident. This news is running on top of the news and creating a great buzz on the internet. Many are showing their interest in this crash incident and hitting search engine platforms to learn more, so we made an article and shared the whole information here related to this incident.

This terrible crash incident took place at around 11:30 am on Friday afternoon 30 June 2023 in the Matsena area on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. It is shared by the police that an overspeeding luxury car rammed into a divider and jumped onto the other side and collided with another car coming from the opposite direction which resulted in this accident. There are some pictures of this crash incident have been shared on the internet that are also gathering so much attention among netizens or social media users. Keep reading this article and continue to know more about this terrible crash incident.

Lucknow-Agra Expressway Crash

After this incident, the police arrived at the incident spot and began an investigation. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Tiwari shared that a car going from Delhi to Manipuri collided with the Delhi-bound SUV coming from Lucknow. In this accident, three people passed away at the incident scene while one died after getting admitted to the hospital. On the other side, six others were injured seriously and they are getting treatment for their injuries. The deceased were identified as Rajesh Kumar Pandey (63), Reema Pandey (58), and their son Deepak Pandey and the three were residents of Sector 112 of Noida. The fourth deceased was the driver of the car identified as Vinay Yadav who was a resident of Banerjee Nagar in Mainpuri.

All the injured people were identified as Prashant Tiwari, his wife Mamta Tiwari, son Prashant, and daughter Mahak, beside Deepak and Vivek, and they were coming from Ayodhya and going towards Agra. There is a picture has been shared related to this incident in which it is seen that the car was totally damaged. The car was turned into a pile of metal debris because of the intensity of the accident. Police also shared that the body of the driver was stuck between the seat belt of the damaged car and the bodies of the other three were thrown outside due to the impact of the collision. The investigation is ongoing.