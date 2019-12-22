Hyderabad: 60-year-old Indigent raped By Two Men :- Despite of so many voices against the rising number of rape cases, a new case is coming to notice every day about the brutality being done to women or girls of the country as the rape cases are increasing day by day. In a recent case, a 60-year-old beggar was raped by two persons in Mirjalguda under Malkajgiri police station limits on Saturday.

After receiving a call from the neighbours, the police went to the spot and rescued the woman. According to police, Chinnappa Anthony George (50) and Nenavath Vijay Kumar (53) both painters, approached the woman who was begging at Mirjalguda X roads and asked her to come to their house for consuming alcohol. She agreed and followed them.

The police further added that on reaching their house, they made her drink excess alcohol and when she became unconscious they raped her, However, the woman gained consciousness and raised an alarm when the neighbours rushed to the place and tried to confront the two. But they threatened them with dire consequences and even before they could call the police, the two men fled from the spot. Later the neighbours alerted the police.

A patrol car of the Malkajgiri police rushed to the spot and went to the rescue of the victim. Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered and arrested the two accused. According to a police official, the victim has been sent to hospital for medical tests, and will be provided counselling.