ICAI New Scheme: New Study Material And FAQs Published

According to the source, ICAI releases the new education Scheme. Currently, this news is at the top of the news channel headlines. This is a piece of very big news coming for the students. You all need to know about this new education Scheme. In this article, we will give information that what changes have been done by the authority. The information is coming to that authority is releasing the Study material, FAQs, Syllabus, and Transition plan for New Education Scheme. People have very eager to know and get complete information. If you want to know what changes have been done, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

ICAI New Scheme 2023

The full form of ICAI- The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. ICAI has announced the New Education Scheme. This announcement has been done on Jule 1, 2023. The changes have been done by the Honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. It is financially lucrative and at the same time difficult to crack. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Important dates and information about the New Scheme of Education:

On July 1, 2023, is the last date for the Registration in Foundation under Old Scheme. On June 30, 2023, is the last date for Registration for Intermediate and Final Courses under Existing Scheme. August 2, 2023, is the date of commencement of the Registration and Conversation in Foundation Course under the New Scheme. July 1, 2023, is the date of commencement of the Registration and Conversation in Intermediate and Final Course under New Scheme.

5) First Foundation Exam under New Scheme is conducted on June 2024.

6) First Intermediate and Final Exam under New Scheme is conducted on May 2024.

7) The last Foundation Examination under Existing Scheme is scheduled on December 2023.

8) Last Intermediate and Final Examination under Existing Scheme is scheduled on November 2023.

9) On June 30, 2023, is the last date for the commencement of three years of Practical training.

10) July 1, 2023, is the date of commencement of two years of uninterrupted Practical training.

This is all the New Education Scheme which is mentioned above. According to the New Education Scheme If any candidate fails to clear both group’s exams then He/she can appear May 2024 exam. Candidates who have completed 12th grade can register themselves for the CA Foundation exam. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.