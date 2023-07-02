PM Pranam Scheme Upsc: What is PM Pranam Scheme and increased FRP

Recently, a new change has been done in the PM-PRANAM Scheme, Sugarcane, and Increased FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price). The Agricultural Pricing, Sugar Production in the Indian Economy and Various Challenges Faced by the sugarcane industry. It is shared that Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the PM-PRANAM scheme and aimed at restoring and nurturing Mother Earth through the use of biofertilizers. This news is gathering a lot of attention on the internet sites and lots of people are raising various questions related to this news, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

PM Pranam Scheme Upsc

Biofertilizer is made up of a carrier medium rich in live microorganisms. It increases the soil nutrients or makes them biologically available and it contains different kinds of fungi, root bacteria, or other microorganisms. On the other hand, FRP is the price set by the government that sugar mils are obligated to pay to farmers for the sugarcane procured from them. Now, the (CCEA) is aimed at restoring and nurturing Mother Earth through the use of biofertilizers after approving the PM-PRANAM scheme. Our sources have fetched a lot of information related to this news. So, keep reading this article and continue to know more about this matter.

Let us know more about the PM-PRANAM Scheme, it stands for PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother Earth. It was announced in the 2023-24 Budget by the Union government recently and now it is approved by the CCEA. It aims to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers by incentivizing states to adopt alternative fertilizers. It is also shared that the FRP for sugarcane has been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season starting which is going to start from October.

Furthermore, the government has extended the urea subsidy scheme with an allocation of ₹3.68 lakh crore until March 2025. It is also said that a nutrient-based subsidy of ₹38,000 crore has been sanctioned for the Kharif season of 2023-24. This scheme is coming with the objective of encouraging the balanced use of fertilizers in conjunction with biofertilizers and organic fertilizers. It will reduce the subsidy burden on chemical fertilizers and in 2022-2023, it was around Rs 2.25 lakh crores. It has various key features including financing, Subsidy Savings or Grants, Calculation of Fertilizer Reduction, and Promotion of Sustainable Agriculture. We have shared all the available information above in this article. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.