ICSE Results 2023 Result Declared Soon: Check Direct Link to Download Scorecard

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Examination results 2023 will be before us soon as the reports are claimed. Some reports are telling us that the result will be declared next week but some are indicating that today is going to be the result day for ICSE class 10TH students and ISC class 12th students. As CBSE declared the result yesterday all of a sudden, CISCE also may announce the result anytime as per the reports. The information about the dates of the result are circulating for the past few days and students are waiting for that desperately. We are sharing with you which we have sources now. Go through the whole article to get the recent update with us.

The news about the declaration of results of ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th is viral on the internet it is going to be declared on 13th May at 3 pm in the afternoon but there is not any official announcement pertaining to this. As the CBSE result date was also viral and there was no such official announcement. Sometimes the scammers edit the old year notice and circulate it on the internet, so students must be alert and should not click on the fake links. Students may not need to search on unofficial websites. The official websites for ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th are cisce.org and ciseresults.in

ICSE Results 2023 Result Declared Soon

Both CBSE and ICSE declare the results in the same timeline every year, so it is expected that today there can be the declaration of the result in the afternoon. But there is no official notice by the CISCE till now. For our viewers, we are also providing the information that The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a non-governmental privately held national-level board of school education in India that conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Examination for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12. As some of our viewers are not aware of this board as usually the people are much versed with the CBSE board.

It would also be worth mentioning here that students with an ICSE certification tend to get more weightage in foreign lands as per the information provided by our sources. As the ICSE candidates are also eagerly waiting for the declaration of the result, let’s watch when their desperation comes to an end. We will be updating you whenever we get the information. Stay tuned with us.