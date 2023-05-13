Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Expect Congress To Form Government In Karnataka

People are glued to TV screens today as today is the election results of Karnataka. The counting of votes is underway and the fate of the winning party is just on the way to unveil. Is Congress going to make a return with a bang? Or will BJP continue its hold in the state or what will be the role of Janta Dal in making the government? As the counting has sped up, the Congress is seeming to be a strong competitor to BJP and exit poles and the initial results are favoring the fate of Congress as by the recent updates. We are here to provide you with all the updates. Be with us and know what picture is going to be in Karnataka

As per the fresh report, Congress is leading with the three digits. The exit poll also favoured the party and now the initial reports are supporting the exit pole. People are always looking for a change as it seems by the results. The results would be in front of us in a few moments. Why the Modi factor is missing in Karnataka assembly elections, is coming in the minds of the people. The race is very close. Congress supporters even have started celebrating in their offices. The news are showing that Dholls and people are dancing and wearing T-shirts showing Rahul and Priyanka on them.

Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates

The results are favoring the luck of Congress this time as it is appearing from the results as Congress is leading on 119 seats as reported just now. Bhatiya Janta Party is leading on 72 seats as per recent reports. Janda Dal is on 25 and others are leading on 8 seats. If Congress gets a clear majority in Karnataka as surely seems that till now, it’s going to be like a strengthening pillar for the party as we have seen the party after the Modi invasion is just struggling to survive. It is going to be a boon for the party.

Let’s see what’s the fate of the ruling BJP in Karnataka. BJP ministers and supporters are assuring that all will witness the turning point as the counting has not been completed and anything can be revealed before us. All are stuck to the TV screens for knowing what picture of government is going to form. Is JD going to play a crucial part if BJP somehow reaches near three-digit scores? Digits are playing ups and downs. Let’s watch what happens now. Stay tuned.