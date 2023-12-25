Imlie Written Update 25th December 2023: Today’s Episode

Here we are coming back with a new fresh episode of Imlie. The viewers eagerly wait for today’s fresh episode of Imlie. Currently, the television show Imlie is running with a great TRP. In this report, we will give you the details of Imlie 25th December 2023. Today’s topic is “Imlie accepts Vishwa’s proposal”. The episode starts with Vishwa who tells Agastya that he opened a small business. Agastya says it is a fantastic idea. Vishwa says that apart from your help, I want to take something else from you. He takes Imlie’s name. Everyone gets confused. Vishwa says I want Imlie to take care of my sweet shop.

Agastya says to Vishwa that a few days ago in a family meeting, we decided that Imlie would work with us. Imlie tells Vishwa that she is ready to take care of his shop. Agastya says she should have thought a little before taking such a big decision. Imlie says there is no need to think, Vishwa ji you get those papers made, I am ready to work with you. Alka tells Amma Ji that now you our house’s Bahus will get the amount from our Samadhi. Govind says not like that, Vishwa asks Imlie in front of everyone therefore she does not refuse.

Imlie Written Update 25th December 2023

Amma Ji asks Agastya why this happened today if everything was fixed. She asks if Imlie must have consulated from you. Agastya says no and leaves from there. Imlie tells Vishwa that whatever you have said I have done it, now your revenge must be complete, right? Vishwa says this is just the beginning, you have to destroy all the Chaudharys completely. He says I know what you feel about Agastya. Agastya recalls Imlie’s words and gets angry. Imlie gets out of Vishwa’s house and recalls his words.

Agastya sees Imlie as she is coming inside the house. Amma Ji asks Imlie why she agrees with Vishwa. Agastya says there is no problem if Imlie wants to do a job somewhere. Imlie gets emotional and leaves from there. She comes outside and starts crying. Sonali says to Agastya that whatever you said on behalf of Imlie today, I liked it. She tells Agastya that the contract doesn’t understand the heart’s feelings. He recalls Imlie’s words. He sits in his car and leaves from there. Imlie is on the way. He holds Imlie hand. Imlie asks to leave her hand. He refuses. He asks if she loves him.