Popular Korean TikToker Face Assault Charges, Who Is Won Jeong?

Seo Won Jeong’s name is getting a lot of attention on the news channels and internet sites. He is one of the most-followed non-celebrity content creators on the platform of Korea. It is coming forward that he is facing the allegation of s*xual assault and this news is making headlines. He is an active user of social media and also runs a YouTube channel. He has so many fans on his social media accounts and worldwide who are worried for him and showing their curiosity to know more about this case. Here, we are going to share all the available details related to this topic in this article.

Who Is Won Jeong

Jeong has been facing sexual assault charges for the last few days and this news is making headlines on various social media pages. On 12 December 2023, a woman reported being sexually assaulted by him and his companion. He was detained on Friday 22 December 2023 on the charges of s*xual assault. Apart from him, one more man was accused of drugging a woman until she was unconscious, then taking her to a friend's home where they sexually assaulted her.

There is an investigation has begun and the deputies continue the investigation to find the whole details. Seo Won Jeong is a social media influencer and he is mostly known as 'Mama Boy' and 'WonJeongMan'. He is well-known as a Korean TikTok and Instagram influencer and comedian who generated a massive number of fans around the world in a short period. He is mostly known for his viral videos that featured him shouting "Mama". He has a total of 55.6 million followers on social media accounts and they are showing their reactions on the internet for his arrest.

Reportedly, the phenomenon of this case began on 12 December 2023, and now, Jeong is accused of the alleged s*xual allegations. He is presently 27 years old and is mostly known as a social media influencer. It is also shared that he hadn't shared anything posts for almost the last two months before the charges. He was arrested on 22 December for the allegation of s*xual assault by the deputies and the case is ongoing.