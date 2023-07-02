India Best Dancer 3 2nd July 2023: Guru Purnima special episode

Hello friends, Here we are sharing a written update of India’s Best Dancer 3. This is one of the popular dance reality shows. It is produced by Frames Production India. This show airs on Sony Entertainment television every Saturday and Sunday. This show is very popular among people and fans also love to watch this show. All the contestants are the best and they every week give their best to impress the judges as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the trophy. Here we have more information about the show and we will share it with you in this article.

India Best Dancer 3 2nd July 2023

Today is Sunday and dance lovers would be super excited for the episode as they know that it will be more special and interesting. This show has completed its two seasons and achieved a huge fan following. Previous seasons are the best and most amazing. Now fans don’t want to skip any single episode of the show as they know that it is always very entertaining. This show is very popular all over the world. So now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only hours left for the Sunday episode. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the show.

India’s Best Dance is a very popular show and it is back with another season to entertain its fans. All the makers of the show are set to entertain their fans with another episode. Today’s episode will be a Guru Purnima special. As per the promo video, Today’s episode starts with the host. Jay Bhanushali welcomes the judges. All the contestants will give their best to impress their fans and judges. You are on the right page for more information about the show, so please read the complete article.

As per the other promo video, Best Sushmita Tamang with her choreographer Subhrnil Paul comes on the stage and gives an amazing performance and gets compliments from the judges. After that, best Akshay and his choreographer Amardeep perform the song Main Khiladi Tu Anari and impress the judges with their outdancing dance moves. Later, we will also see, the best Hansvi and choreographer Rutuja gives an energetic performance and everyone enjoys their best performance. The episode ends here so don’t forget to watch the full episode of the show on the Sony TV channel on the television. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.