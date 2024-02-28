Indian Navy and NCB Seize Record 3500 kg of Drugs off Gujarat Coast

As per the recent details, the 3500 kg drugs are seized in Indian waters off Gujarat coast. Currently, this news has gone viral on the internet and circulating over the internet. This news is becoming an international topic. The price of the seized drugs is too high, confirmed by the NCB. In this case, five men are also arrested. People are coming on the internet and looking for the exact details. This page will help you to learn about the recent viral news. If you want to know the complete information, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As we mentioned, 3500 kg of drugs were seized in India. The NCB’s deputy director general, Gyaneshwar Singh confirmed that this is the first time that a high amount of drugs seized. The quantity of the drugs was too high. As per the NCB’s details, the amount of the drugs was 3131 kg. In addition, the worth of this drug is over Rs 1000 crore. In this case, there are a total of 5 men arrested. After the investigation, it was found that the arrested men may be from Iran or Pakistan. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Indian Navy and NCB Seize Record 3500 kg of Drugs

On Wednesday, the officials revealed that the 5 arrested men were discovered in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast with the 3132 kg drugs. The news made the headlines on the internet and people are searching for the identification of the arrested men. In the last two years, were total of three major operations have taken place in the Indian Ocean. The major operation is completed by the NCB and Indian Navy. The five men were caught without any identity. The identification of the arrested men is unclear. A post was shared by Amit Shah on X (Twitter), in which he is congratulating the NCB and the Indian Navy team.

The NCB, Indian Navy, and the Gujarat Police successfully worked on the operations and found 3132 kg of drugs of which five men were also arrested. The operation has been ongoing for the last two years. Let us inform you that, there were caught 221 kg of methamphetamine from the same place in February 2022. In addition, in October 2022, there were 200 kg grade heroin was seized from the Kerala coast. The NCB’s officials claimed that Haji Salim, a Pakistan smuggler, is porting the drugs into India. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.