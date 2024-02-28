Why Was AKA Killers Arrested? Six Suspects Arrested in AKA Murder Case?

After a long time, there is an update has been shared related to the AKA murder case and this news is rapidly running in the social media trends. It is reported that six suspects detained in connection with his murder incident and it is significant progress made in the investigation as law enforcement works to bring justice to the high-profile case. AKA was a South African rapper, record producer, and businessman whose real name is Kiernan Jarryd Forbes who was killed on 10 February 2023. Let us continue the article to learn more about his death case and we will try to cover every single piece of information in this article.

Let’s first talk about AKA’s murder incident, he was fatally shot and killed outside a restaurant in Durban on Friday 10 February 2023 and he was 35 years old at the time of his passing. He was killed along with his long-time friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. His death deeply shocked his loved ones and saddened his fans and the music community. His death marked the end of er in South African hip-hop and still, his presence has left an impact on the music industry and continues to be remembered and cherished by many. Keep reading to know more…

Why Was AKA Killers Arrested?

Now, an update has been released related to AKA’s murder. The police officials have arrested six individuals linked with his murder and the suspects including a “mastermind,” two gunmen, two spotters, someone who sourced the firearms, coordinators, and the organizer of firearms and getaway vehicles. All the suspects are set to appear in court for further trial and the arrest of suspects marks a significant movement in AKA’s murder investigation. All the suspects are believed to have played multiple roles in planning and executing AKA’s assassination. Authorities believe that it was a targeted hit, although the motive remains under investigation. Read on…

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi shared the details of the six suspects arrested in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friends Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane. It is also reported that one suspect is already in custody since April 2023 and the arrest was made possible through extensive efforts of law enforcement. Now, this update brings hope for justice in a case that has shocked the South African entertainment industry and the entire country. The investigation is ongoing and our sources are also on the way to fetch more details.