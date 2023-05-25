iQoo 11S Launch Timeline Leaks, Tipped to Feature 200W Charging, Specs and More

Recently, it is coming out that the iQoo 11s device is going to launch in India and this news is gathering so much attention and popularity on the internet sites. This is a good time period for those who are waiting to buy a new mobile phone and here in this article, we share the complete information related to this device. Let’s continue this article and know the complete information related to this new model, so completely.

As per the exclusive news and information, the exact date of launch is not shared but it is mentioned that this smartphone is tipped to launch soon. It is said that this device is going to launch after the success of the iQoo 11 which was launched earlier this year. Currently, the maker didn’t share any information related to the exact day of the launch of this device but a Tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) claims that this device will be released soon. The Tipster also claims that this device will get upgrades in the performance and charging department over the iQoo 11 5G which makes it more interesting to buy.

iQoo 11S Launch Timeline Leaks

It is shared that iQoo 11S contains lots of features that will be most liked by people and customers. It has an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and now it is coming with an upgrade in the charging department. According to the tipster, it offers fast charging support of 200W and the latest flagship iQoo 11 5G offers 120W fast charging support. It has an AMOLED display of 6.78 inches with a 2K resolution and support of 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 50-megapixel main camera on the back and has a feature of the Vivo V2 Image Signal Processor (ISP). Scroll down and continue reading this article to know about the features of this device.

The company didn’t share much information about this device while the tipster claims that it will be launched in the third quarter of 2023. We shared all the available information related to this device and we will update you soon. The launching news of this device is running in the trends of the internet and many social media users are expressing their responses towards this device. Currently, the exact date of launch is not mentioned and there is not much information has been shared related to this device. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.