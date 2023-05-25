MID vs SUR Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Middlesex vs Surrey English T20 Blast Match-6

Hello, all cricket lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you one of the best English T20 Blast leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two strong teams. This upcoming match going to be played between Middlesex vs Surrey. Both teams are very famous and the players are very talented and amazing. Both teams’ players are ready to give tough competition in the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the MID vs SUR match and we will share it with you in this article.

English T20 Blast league. Middlesex will lock horns against Surrey in English T20 Blast at Lords, London, England. The weather in London, GB is cloudy and there are 38% chance of precipitation during the game.

MID vs SUR Live Score

Match Details

Team: Middlesex (MID) vs Surrey (SUR)

League: English T20 Blast

Date: 25 May 2023

Day: Thursday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Lords, London, England

Middlesex (MID) Possible Playing 11:1.Stephen Eskinazi(C), 2. Mark Stoneman, 3. Sam Robson, 4. Pieter Malan, 5. Max Holden, 6. Joe Cracknell(WK), 7. Martin Andersson, 8. Luke Hollman, 9. Tim Murtagh, 10. Max Harris, 11. Thilan Walallawita

Surrey (SUR) Possible Playing 11:1.Rory Burns(C), 2. Dominic Sibley, 3. Ollie Pope(WK), 4. Jamie Smith(WK), 5. Ben Foakes(WK), 6. Will Jacks, 7. Jordan Clark, 8. Sean Abbott, 9. Gus Atkinson, 10. Thomas Lawes, 11. Daniel Worrall

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Middlesex vs Surrey on 25th May 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Lords, London, England. The MID team won 2 matches and the SUR team won 1 match. As per the scoreboard, the MID team has more chances to win the match.