iQOO 12 To Be Launched in India on December 12: Check Full Specifications and More

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating about the launch of new flagship phone from the house of iQOO named as iQOO 12. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Launching on December 12, the iQOO 12 is poised to be India’s inaugural smartphone equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Boasting a maximum storage capacity of 1TB, a powerful 50-megapixel main camera, and the capability for rapid 120W charging, it sets a new standard in mobile technology.

Scheduled for launch on December 12 in India, the iQOO 12, succeeding the iQOO 11, is poised to be the country’s inaugural smartphone featuring the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset – renowned as the fastest in mobile technology. Having already made its debut in China, the iQOO 12 mirrors its high-tier counterpart, the iQOO 12 Pro, sporting a spacious 6.78-inch display with a vibrant resolution of 1,260×2,800 pixels. Boasting a silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support for enhanced picture quality, this phone promises a visually immersive experience.

iQOO 12 To Be Launched in India

Its camera array is notable, comprising a 50-megapixel primary lens for detailed captures, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens capable of impressive 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, it caters to selfies and video calls with a 16-megapixel front camera. Regarding storage capacity, the iQOO 12 boasts an impressive maximum of 1TB, sharing connectivity options and sensors with its Pro counterpart. Noteworthy features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for face unlock. Powering the device is a robust 5,000mAh battery, facilitating rapid 120W charging. Dimensions-wise, it measures 163.22×75.88×8.10mm and weighs 203 grams.

In the Chinese market, the iQOO 12 offers diverse configurations, commencing at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 45,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, ascending to CNY 4,299 (around Rs. 50,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model, and reaching CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage edition. Pre-orders are underway in China, with online and offline sales scheduled to commence on November 14. Color options include Burning Way, Legend Edition, and Track Version, with the Track variant featuring a finish inspired by BMW Motorsport. Set to debut in India on December 12, the iQOO 12 series is being promoted as the inaugural smartphone in the nation to showcase the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.