Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition Launched in India at Rs. 20.07 Lakh Full Specs and More

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating about the launch of Limited Edition Innova Hycross GX has been released in India with a price tag of Rs. 20.07 lakh. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Toyota Kirloskar Motors has quietly introduced the GX Limited Edition of its leading MPV, the Innova Hycross. Derived from the GX trim, this distinctive edition comes with an added cost of Rs. 40,000 compared to the regular model and is available in both seven- and eight-seater options. The pricing for the Hycross GX Limited Edition spans from Rs. 20.07 lakh to Rs. 20.22 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Highlighted features of the limited-edition MPV encompass a chrome embellishment on the front grille and a silver faux skid plate adorning both the front and rear bumpers. Aside from these additions, it maintains parity with the GX variant. Powering the Hycross GX Limited Edition is an exclusive 2.0-litre NA petrol engine.

Tuned to deliver 172bhp and 205Nm of torque, it is mated to a CVT unit. Exterior revisions are relatively modest, featuring a fresh chrome garnish on the grille running through the center, accompanied by new faux silver skid plates on the front and rear bumpers. Opting for the Platinum White exterior paint incurs an additional cost of Rs 9,500. However, as it builds upon the GX base trim, it does not include the bumper garnishes and larger alloy wheels found in the higher trims.



Interior enhancements are more pronounced, showcasing a new soft-touch chestnut brown finish (typically reserved for the pricier VX trim) for the dashboard and door trims, which are originally black plastic in the standard GX variant. The window controls boast a new faux wood trim, and the fabric seat covers now feature a dual-tone black and brown design. The GX Limited Edition is available in both 7-seater and 8-seater configurations. Toyota aims to enhance the attractiveness of the less popular non-hybrid variant by introducing the Hycross GX Limited Edition, targeting buyers seeking an MPV during this period. Insider information suggests that the availability of the Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition is limited, extending until December or until stocks are exhausted.