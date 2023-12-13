iQOO 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India Full Specs and Features

As per the reports, the recent news is coming that iQoo 12 is going to launch in India today. People are coming on the internet and searching for the price of the newly launched iQoo12 which is going to launch in India. Now, the question is raised in people regarding the price of iQOO 12. As per the company statement, IQOO 12 is the first smartphone that is going to launch in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This article will help you to learn the price of the newly launched iQOO 12, the features, and many more. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the company’s report, iQOO 12 is going to launch at 5 pm in India. The company revealed that it is the 1st smartphone that features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. People are showing interest in knowing about the price of the newly launched iQOO 12. If we talk about the price, the starting price of Rs. 59,999. The price of estimated under Rs. 60,000. It holds a 5,000 mAh battery power that supports 120W fast charging. The iQOO 12 5G has already been launched in China and is expected to come with similar specs as its predecessor, the iQOO 11 5G, which was released in India with a starting price of Rs 59,999.

iQOO 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched

Further, the viewers can watch the launch event live online. It is going to launch today at 5 pm IST. You can watch the launching event live on the company’s official page. According to the image of the phone’s retail box shared by tipster Mukul Sharma, the upcoming device is expected to be priced at 5X,999 and will likely be available in two storage variants: 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512 GB. The device is expected to be priced under Rs 60,000, with a pricing range of Rs 53,000 to 56,999 in India. Read more in the next section about the specifications.

Now, the company is also offering color options for customers. The newly launched iQOO 12 is coming in black and white color option. As we earlier mentioned, iQOO 12 holds 5,000 mAh battery power that supports 120W faster charging. The fingerprint option is also available and many more. The display size is estimated approximately 6.i78-inch 1.5k LTPO OLED. The brightness power is 3000 nits. Further, it has featured 512GB of internal storage and the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera with the setup of a 50MP primary sensor. iQOO 12 will most likely come with a 16MP front-facing camera and run on Android 14.