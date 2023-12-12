CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

ITT vs AUC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City Club World Cup 2023

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

It is coming forward that the Club World Cup League’s next football match is going to take place. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. The match will be played between the teams Al-Ittihad (ITT) and the team will play against Auckland City (AUC). It is reported that it will begin at 11:30 pm on Tuesday 12 December 2023 and it is set to play at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium. In this article, we have mentioned all the details of this match and also talked about the other information about this upcoming match.

ITT vs AUC Live Score

If we talk about both team’s previous performances then it is quite hard because the points table is not available. It is reported that both teams played well in their last matches and received a good response from the audience and viewers. Presently, there is no information has been shared about the points table and it is said that it is because this tournament began recently. This upcoming match will be a banging match in this league because both teams have strong and active players in their team who will give their best till the end.

ITT vs AUC (Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City) Match Details

Match: Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City (ITT vs AUC)
Tournament: Club World Cup 2023
Date: Tuesday, 12th December 2023
Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: King Abdullah Sports City Stadium

ITT vs AUC (Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City) Starting 11

Al-Ittihad (ITT) Possible Starting 11 1.Marcelo Grohe, 2. Omar-Hawsawi, 3. Zakaria Al Hawsawi, 4. Hassan Kadesh, 5. Luiz Felipe, 6. Igor Coronado, 7. Marwan Al Sahafi, 8. Saleh Al-Jaman-Al-Amri, 9. N’Golo Kante, 10. Faisal Al-Ghamdi, 11. Abderazak Hamdallah

Auckland City (AUC) Possible Starting 11 1.Conor Tracey, 2. Timothy Boulet, 3. Adam Mitchell, 4. Regont Murati, 5. Nathan Lobo, 6. Cameron Howieson, 7. Michael den Heijer, 8. Gerard Garriga, 9. Dylan Manickum, 10. Emiliano Tade, 11. Ryan De Vries

This football match is going to be live broadcast on the Fancode online streaming platform. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is hard to predict because the points table is not available currently and there is no information about the previous performance of both teams. Reportedly, none of the players on either team have any injuries, and all are set to play in this match. The weather then the climate is clear and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the people at the stadium. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.

