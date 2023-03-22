IRE vs LAT Dream11 Prediction Lineup International Friendlies League Republic of Ireland vs Latvia

Here are several football leagues in the world and every single league always comes with some of the best matches. Fans are much excited about the upcoming matches and tonight, the International Friendlies league is all set to introduce one more match of the day. Many fans are excited to watch this amazing match tonight. Now, team Republic of Ireland (IRE) and team Latvia (LAT) are all set to play their next match in the upcoming hours. Fans are highly excited to watch this amazing match tonight. Let’s find out more about the upcoming match here.

Through this article, we will share some important details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and other important details. If you are going to create your own team to win a huge amount of prizes on Dream11 and Fantasy, you need to choose the best players who will be a part of the match tonight. Most of the fans are visiting the arena to watch the wonderful battle. You can choose these players – Caoimhin Kelleher, Matt Doherty, and Josh Cullen from Ireland and Pavels Steinbors, Elvis Stuglis, and Eduards Emsis from Latvia in your teams.

IRE vs LAT Match Details

Team Names:- Republic of Ireland (IRE) vs Latvia (LAT)

League:- International Friendlies

Venue:- Aviva Stadium

Date:- Thursday, 23rd March 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

IRE vs LAT Squad Players

Republic of Ireland (IRE):- Chiedozie Ogbene, Dara OShea, Michael Obafemi, Evan Ferguson, Mark Sykes, James McClean, Nathan Collins, Alan Browne, Josh Cullen, Adam Idah, Gavin Bazunu, Jayson Molumby, Callum ODowda, Jamie McGrath, Troy Parrott, Andrew Omobamidele, Jason Knight, Caoimhin Kelleher, Matt Doherty, John Egan, Seamus Coleman, William Smallbone, Will Keane, Mark Travers, Mikey Johnston, and Jeff Hendrick.

Latvia (LAT):- Elvis Stuglis, Kaspars Dubra, Roberts Savalnieks, Janis Ikaunieks, Nils Toms Purins, Alvis Jaunzems, Roberts Uldrikis, Vladislavs Gutkovskis, Raimonds Krollis, Pavels Steinbors, Marcis Oss, Aleksejs Saveljevs, Renars Varslavans, Antonijs Cernomordijs, Roberts Ozols, Davis Ikaunieks, Daniels Balodis, Emils Birka, Vladislavs Sorokins, Raivis Jurkovskis, Andrejs Ciganiks, Kristers Tobers, Eduards Emsis, Eduards Daskevics, Maksims Tonisevs, and Arturs Zjuzins.

IRE vs LAT Lineups Player

Republic of Ireland (IRE):- Caoimhin Kelleher, Matt Doherty, John Egan, Seamus Coleman, James McClean, Nathan Collins, Alan Browne, Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, Adam Idah, and Chiedozie Ogbene.

Latvia (LAT):- Pavels Steinbors, Elvis Stuglis, Kaspars Dubra, Roberts Savalnieks, Raivis Jurkovskis, Andrejs Ciganiks, Kristers Tobers, Eduards Emsis, Janis Ikaunieks, Vladislavs Gutkovskis, and Raimonds Krollis.

IRE vs LAT Match Prediction

Now, they are going to play their first match in this league and many fans are expecting their favorite team will win the first match but it is not easy for them. Both teams are always equal in their gameplay and now, they are going to face another battle tonight. As per the experts, team Ireland has better chance to win this match due to their team’s players who have been playing at a good level and can probably win the first match against IRE.