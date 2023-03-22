Happy Ramadan Kareem 2023 Wishes Quotes SMS Whatsapp Status DP Images Photos

Ramadan is a purely holy festival that is celebrated in the Muslim community that would start on 22nd March and will continue till 22nd April 2023. The holy month of Ramadan is coming close. Fasting is most important for every Muslim all around the world but it is not compulsory for those who are ill, traveling, pregnant, breastfeeding and have another disease. Fasting in the month of Ramadan is Wajib that means obligatory. The date are different in different countries as Ramadan date depends on Islamic calender which is different from the English calendar. The holy festival is for self-learning and understanding the value of life. Besides that Muslims are also supposed to implement message of Quran in their life. Overall, Ramadan is all about making yourself a better human being. This Ramadan month is very precious for the Muslim peoples. On this month all people get fast called ROZA.

Happy Ramadan Kareem Wishes 2023

The Meaning of EID

EiD Is The Combination Of 3 Meaningful Words

E – Embrace with open heart

I – Inspire with impressive attitude

D – Distribute pleasure to all

•°• So Embracing, Inspiring and Distributing The 3 makes EID Meaningful.

Comes such an EID 2u & Enjoy the Best.

~ Ramadan MUBARAK

I wish a wish for u.

The wish i wish for few.

The wish i wish for u is that

your all wishes come true

so keep on wishing

as my all wishes are with you.

Eid Mubarak

May God send his Love like Sunshine

in his warm and gentle ways

to fill every corner of your Heart

and filled your Life with a lot of

Happiness like this EID DAY.

Wishing you EID MUBARAK.

may this eid brings lots of happiness

4 u n ur family 🙂

Ramadan Mubarak 2023

Ramadan Kareem Quotes 2023

Network busy number busy

No signal massage not sent�

Thats what well see on 1st day of Eid

So Happy Eid Day� before the rush start.

A Pray For You From The Most Inner Part Of My Heart. . .

May Allah Be With You At Every Step You Take;

May Allah Guide You In Each Decision You Make;

May Allah Help You When Life Gets Rough;

May Allah Bless You With More Than Enough;

May Allah Protect You When You Fall;

May Allah Hear You When You Call;

May Allah Sooth Your Heart When You Don’t Understand;

May You Always Be In Allah’s Loving Hands. . .

¤ Ramadan 2023 Mubarak ¤¤

I wish you ALL a very happy and peaceful Eid.

May Allah accept your good deeds,

forgive your transgressions and ease

the suffering of all peoples around the globe.

Ramadan 2023 Mubarak

My Blessing, Congratulations and Good wishes.

I wish you the best of everything

for not only in EID-UL-Fitr but also

all the years ahead.*EID MUBARAK*

May the day delight

and the moments measure all the special joys

for all of you to treasure.

May the year ahead

be fruitful too,

for your home and family

and specially for you.

Ramadan 2023 MUBARAK

Eid leka aate hai dher sare khusiya,

Eid mita deta hai insan mai duriya,

Eid hai khuda ka ek nayam tabarok,

Eisi liye kahte hai sab EID MUBARAK

After congregational eid prayer,

Sentiment reciprocated with deep sense of

Gratitude and manifestation.

Very very happy eid to you and your family

Happy Ramzan SMS 2023

Hope Love & Laughter,

warmth & wishes

joy and a Bouquet of Eid Wishes,

Especially for you!!!

jublications become a past of your eid and your life….!

Ramadan 2023 MUBARAK

Wishing you and your family “EID MUBARAK” from the core of my heart and a humble pray that EID may be filled with all joys, happiness and colors. Have all your dreams fulfilled on this Eid and your heart be filled with love, nice feelings and emotions, Ameen

Eid is coming soon so I wish you a very happy Eid to all who

celebrating! May this special daybrings peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone.

Ramadan 2023 MUBARAK

Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world, may the blessings

of Allah be with you today, tomorrow, and always!

Happy Eid 2023!

I try to close my eyes because I might see you.

I try to close my mouth because I might say your name.

I try to close my ears because I might hear of you,

but I can’t close my heart because I can’t forget you!!

May this ……

Eid bring God Endless Blessings.

Eid bring Fun, Eid bring Happiness.

Eid bring fresh love ….

EID MUBARAK 2023 to You with all best wishes.

Another Eid, another fear, and another hope.

I hope that all of your days are eid and full of happiness everywhere.

Happy Another Eid to All.

Of all the days 2 celebrate,

this day outshines the rest.

Lets hoping that

this EID is happiest and the best.

Eid Mubarak to All.

Happy Ramadan Kareem Images Photos Wallpapers 2023



Ramadan Kareem Whatsapp FB DP 2023

Happy Ramadan Whatsapp FB Status 2023

“A mind that is not moving with questions, is a mind that is regressing.”

“Pray for people who are treated unjustly and for God’s sake, be courageous.”

“The strength of the tree is not the visible part. The strength is inside, it’s the roots of the tree.”

“Talk about God without talking about Him.”

“Never forget your dialogue with God, it is your strength.”

“Islam is a message of truth. We are not here in this country to be accepted, we are here to be respected.”

“Our jihâd is battling our own contradictions and our contradictions are good because they humble us before Allah.”

Happy Ramadan 2023

