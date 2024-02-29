Is Huncho Dead or Alive? Who is Huncho? Huncho Age, And More

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward, Huncho is dead and this news is rapidly circulating in the internet trends. However, some sources also claim that he is still alive and it is just a death hoax. His nickname is Quavo and he is a member of the hip-hop duo Huncho Jack. Many of his well-wishers and followers reached the online sites to get further details. Our sources have deeply searched and fetched all the details about Hucho’s death topic. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this topic and we will try to cover every single piece of information in this article.

First of all, clarify that Hucho is not dead and it is fake news of his death. His real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall but he is professionally known as Quavo and his nickname is Huncho. Our sources have confirmed that he is still alive but rumors of his death are flowing over the internet because is currently inactive. He was an active user of social media but the last few times, he is inactive and it led to his death hoax. Hucho Jack refers to his duo with Travis Scott and both are alive and well. Swipe up to know more…

Is Huncho Dead or Alive?

Quavo and Travis, mostly known as Huncho Duo, have released several songs together. However, the duo is currently inactive as of 2018, meaning they are not actively making music together under the name Huncho Jack. Due to inaction on social media and the community, many rumors have started spreading regarding Quavo’s death, but we have clarified that he is alive and well. Travis Scott is also alive and has continued to pursue his solo music career and collaborate with other artists. The duo has found success in their endeavors, releasing solo albums and working on various projects in the music industry. keep reading…

Quavious Keyate Marshall is his birth name but he is mostly known by his professional name Quavo and nickname Huncho. He was born on 2 April 1991 in Athens, Georgia, United States. He is an American rapper best known as the frontman of the now-defunct hip-hop group Migos. He carries a massive number of fans who were worried for him after listening to his death news but our sources have confirmed that he is alive and well. However, he has been inactive for the last few times and it led to his death hoax. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.