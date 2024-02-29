Monte Henderson Accident: Driver On House Arrest in Deaths of Chicago Mother

In today’s article, we are going to talk about the Monte Henderson accident and Monte whose name has been making headlines on the news channels for the last few times. It was a fatal crash incident in which two people were killed, Laticha Bracero and Alyssa Cordova. Monte was involved in this accident as an accused and now, he is facing the charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. This news is rapidly circulating on the internet trends and multiple questions have been raised in people’s minds. Let’s continue your reading and we will try to share every single piece of information.

According to the reports, Monte Henderson is a man and his name is making headlines because he was recently made his involvement in a tragic car crash incident. This incident took place on 14 February 2024 in St. Louis and it happened when Monte was driving his car at a high speed, over 70 miles per hour. He committed many crimes and killed two people. The authorities stated that he ran a red light and hit another car before hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk. Several details are left to share related to this fatal crash incident, so keep reading to know more…

If we talk about the deceased, they were identified as a mother named Laticha Bracero and her daughter Elisa Cordova, who lost their lives in this fatal accident. After this incident, the authorities took immediate action and arrested Monte. He was charged with two serious crimes: involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Further, he is accused of causing the death of the mother and daughter and of using a weapon (which could also be a car) during the crime. Despite the serious charges against Monte, he was released from jail after paying only a small portion of the required bail amount. read on.

The department's decision to release Monte sparked public anger and outrage, especially on social media. Many believed that he should not have been released and that he should face serious consequences for his actions. Now, the department is again investigating the crash and KSDK reported that a judge ordered Monte to remain under house arrest with restrictions while awaiting trial. The accused is currently 22 years old and his name is in the news because of his involvement in this fatal accident.