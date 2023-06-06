Is Jigna Vora In Jail? Journalist whose Arrest and Acquittal Inspired Netflix’s ‘Scoop’

Today we are going to talk about a murder case. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. Indian journalist Jigna Vora was charged for her alleged involvement in the murder of another journalist J Dey in 2011. But where is she now? Is Jigna Vora in jail? come let’s find out.

Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this murder case and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this murder case. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this case. Keep reading this article to know all the details related to this case. Come let’s find out all the details about this case. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case.

Is Jigna Vora In Jail?

The Netflix television series Scoop was released on Friday. With its hooking story based on journalism, crime, and gangsters, the show has managed to grab massive attention. Renowned actress Karishma Tanna portrayed Jigna Vora’s character. Following the release of the real-life high-profile court case-based series, many people are curious about Jyotirmoy Dey’s murder case. Let’s take a detailed to at what happened to J Dey and Jigna Vora in today’s short piece.

No. Jigna Vora is not in jail. The journalist was later released as there was not enough evidence. She was arrested and charged for allegedly conspiring the murder of another journalist J Dey with gangster Chota Rajan in 2011. At the time, she worked as a crime reporter for the Mumbai-based newspaper Asian Age. While Jigna denied all allegations, police accused her of supplying Dey’s license plate number and residence information to Chhota Rajan. According to the police, Vora and Dey had a professional feud. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.