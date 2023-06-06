Leah Remini Celebrates Finishing 2nd Year at NYU After Scientology Stifled Her Education for 35 years

Today we will share a piece of news that has come out. In a week that saw the conclusion of the se*ual assault case involving Danny Masterson, veteran actor and follower of the Church of Scientology, another prominent figure has stepped forward to express her relief. Leah Remini, renowned for her outspoken criticism of Scientology, took to social media to share her thoughts after Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news.

Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. Remini, who herself was once a follower of the controversial church, tweeted, “The women who survived Danny Masterson’s predation are heroes. For years, they and their families have faced vicious attacks and harassment from Scientology and Danny’s well-funded legal team. Nevertheless, they soldiered on, determined to seek justice. While it is up to them to decide whether they are satisfied with this verdict of brutal se*ual violence with no criminal consequences.”

Leah Remini Celebrates Finishing 2nd Year at NYU

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. Beyond her activism, Remini has made significant strides in her personal life since leaving the Church of Scientology in 2013. The ‘King of Queens’ alum recently revealed on Instagram that she has been furthering her education and successfully completed her second year at NYU, a journey that she describes as one of the most difficult experiences of her life.

The former host of ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ has previously spoken out about the church’s stifling of her education, revealing that after eighth grade, she received no formal education and instead began working at a young age to support herself and her family. Remini attributed her lack of education to the teachings of L Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who held a disdain for conventional education. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.