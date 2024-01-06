Is Madison LeCroy From Southern Charm Pregnant? Wiki-Bio Age Images

Madison LeCroy’s name has been gathering a lot of attention on the internet over the last few days and it is coming out that she is pregnant. She is a hair and makeup artist who is most popular as the star of the Bravo show Southern Charm. She is a salon owner and is also known as a social media influencer. She has a massive number of fans on her social media accounts who are curious to know more about her pregnancy. Here, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this topic and also talk about herself in brief.

Madison’s name has been making headlines due to the news of her pregnancy for the last few days. Our sources have collected all the available details related to her pregnancy and we will try to share every single information. According to sources, she recently shared a video and told Patricia Altschul her thoughts on pregnancy. She acknowledged her past difficulties following the birth of her son, Hudson, and mentioned a broken pelvis and bed rest. She also expressed a mixture of excitement and apprehension about the idea of ​​having another child, noting that it could take several years for her to get pregnant. Keep reading…

Is Madison LeCroy From Southern Charm Pregnant?

After an extensive search, our sources have confirmed that she is not currently pregnant. However, she and her husband Brett Randall are looking to expand their family soon, but there is no official confirmation yet. Let’s talk about him briefly, he was born on 6 October 1990. She studied at the Carolina College of Hair Design and her expertise includes balayage and haircutting, and she has experience in print, web, television, film, and weddings. She gained popularity after joining the cast of Southern Charm as Austin Kroll’s girlfriend in season 6, and three seasons later she became the narrator of the ninth season.

She has a 10-year-old son named Hudson with her ex-husband Josh Hughes, but their love did not work out well and their relationship ended. Later, she married Randall in November 2022 and expressed her excitement about living a life together. She said that she wants to expand her family and "the more money I can make, the bigger the family will be" but did not confirm that she is currently pregnant.