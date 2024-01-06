What Happened to Nick Foligno? Nick Foligno Injury Update 2023, WIki-Bio

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the health update of Nick Foligno. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Stay updated on the injury status of Nick Foligno, the left winger and alternate captain for the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL. Get the latest information on Foligno’s injury and recovery process. The Chicago Blackhawks encountered additional challenges when forward Nick Foligno was sidelined in the third period against the New Jersey Devils following a fight. This compounds the team’s injury concerns, as star forward Connor Bedard also exited the game earlier due to an open-ice hit.

Coach Luke Richardson mentioned that both Foligno and Bedard will undergo re-evaluation upon the team’s return to Chicago. The team is already grappling with numerous injuries, including players like Tyler Johnson, Anthony Beauvillier, Taylor Raddysh, Taylor Hall, Seth Jones, Joey Anderson, and Andreas Athanasiou dealing with various injury issues. Foligno has recorded eight goals and nine assists in 39 games this season. Born on October 31, 1987, Nick Foligno is an American professional ice hockey left winger and alternate captain for the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL.

What Happened to Nick Foligno?

Originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 2006, he later served as the captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets for six seasons. Coming from a hockey-oriented family, Nick’s father, Mike Foligno, boasts a career of over 1000 NHL games, while his brother, Marcus Foligno, currently plays for the Minnesota Wild. Despite holding dual Canadian-American citizenship, Nick chose to represent the United States in international competitions. Beyond his on-ice achievements, Nick actively engages in charitable pursuits, particularly in supporting cancer patient care and research. Together with his wife Janelle, they have three children and are recognized for their philanthropy, having donated $1 million to children’s hospitals.

Following a prolonged fight with Brendan Smith in the second period, Foligno did not resume play. His injury came after Blackhawks star forward Connor Bedard was taken out of the game in the first period due to an open-ice hit from Smith.