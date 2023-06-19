Is Rob Marciano Leaving ‘GMA’? Anchor Shares Another Mysterious Post Amid Speculations

In this article, we are going to talk about a very well-known personality. Currently, Rob Marciano’s news is on the top of news channel headlines. The rumors are coming that Rob Marciano left GMA. His fans are very curious to know about him. His news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. When the public gets to know about Rob Marciano they all are shocked and they all started to go over the internet to learn more about him. this article, we are going to give the details about him. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the source, the breaking news is coming about an anchor that Rob Marciano is leaving GMA. His fans are getting shocked after hearing this news. His fans want to know whether it is true or not. Rob Marciano is an American journalist and meteorologist who is currently employed by ABC News. His full name is Robert Mark Marciano. He was born on June 25, 1968. He provides forecasts for the weekend editions of Good Morning America. Everyone knows his hard work and dedication. But recently, his fans are confused about him.

Is Rob Marciano Leaving ‘GMA’?

Further, The reason for weatherman Rob Marciano’s lengthy Good Morning America absence has been allegedly “revealed”. Since 2014, Marciano has been employed as ABC’s senior meteorologist, providing extensive weather coverage across the network. He was not seen since November. GMA viewers noticed that Marciano has not been presenting from the studio since November 2022, with many social media users wondering why this was. His fans want to know the reason why he quit. His absence from GMA is making huge controversy on social media platforms. His absence alsyws being a topic among the viewers. His fans are hoping for his return.

Moreover, Marciano first gained prominence as a meteorologist and occasional reporter and substitute anchor for CNN Worldwide in their Atlanta headquarters. While the alleged incident has not been divulged, it’s been claimed by a separate source that it occurred in the wake of Marciano’s divorce from his wife, Eryn, which was announced in July 2022. Further, Prior to his employment by ABC, Marcinao was most recently employed by Entertainment Tonight. According to the first source, Marciano, who still appears on weather reports that are not filmed in the studio, “wants his old job back and to be allowed back in” to the studio. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on there same site.