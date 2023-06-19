Why Did Ty Pennington Quit ‘Extreme Makeover’? HGTV Host Steps Down Amid ADHD Diagnosis

The breaking news is coming about Ty Pennington. The rumor is coming that he quit Extreme Makeover. His fans are shocked and confused about him. Ty Pennington’s news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. As per reports, he stepped down as the host ‘Extreme Makeover’. His stepping down as the host is making huge controversy. What is actual news and it is true? If you are finding the same so you are on the right page. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

Further, Ty Pennington was once one of the TV’s top home improvement specialists thanks to TLC’s “Trading Spaces” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” But then he seemed to disappear from screens. Here is a look at what really happened to the charismatic host from Georgia. Let’s first talk about who is he. Ty Pennington is an American television host, artist, author, carpenter, and former model and actor. He was born on October 19, 1964. He is 58 years old. His wife’s name is Kelle Merrell. Recently, his news is circulating on the internet.

Why Did Ty Pennington Quit ‘Extreme Makeover’?

As per reports, he was born Gary Tygert Burton, the son of Yvonne Vickery. We will also look at how he could not get another hit show after he left ” Extreme Makeover”. Further, he has appeared in various new series. He also returned to ” Trading Spaces” in 2019 and ” Extreme Makeover”. This show was very famous due to his excellent performance and skills. But, now his fans are getting shocked after hearing this news. His fans have very eager to know why is quit ‘Extreme Makeover’. This is a big question for his fans. What is the main cause behind this big step?

According to the sources, in an interview, he said that it a time to enter another one in Extreme Makeover. He already decided that he quit this show after nine seasons. But that does not mean Pennington is not a busy man with a packed schedule. He is currently on “Home Town Kickstart” with Ben and Erin Napier (via IMDb). And he loves to volunteer for charities like Habitat For Humanity and Sears (via his website). He is also happily wed to Kellee Merrell, whom he tied the knot with in 2021 (via People). Here is a closer look at what the charming carpenter has been up to over the past few years.