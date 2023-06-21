Is Sarkodie Married: Sarkodie Wife Pictures And Instagram Profile Wiki-Bio, Age

In this article, we are going to give you information about Sarkodie. Sarkodie is a well-known personality. Currently, his news is on the top of social media headlines. People are searching in huge quantities for this news. People are very excited to know about his married life. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. His fans want to know about his wife’s name. If you are searching for the same so you are on the right page. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Sarkodie is a well-known Ghanaian rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur. His real name is Michael Owusu Addo. He was born on July 10, 1988. His contribution to the Ghanaian music industry has earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for “Artiste of the Decade”. He was announced the first winner of BET’s Best International Flow Artist at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. But, currently, his name is going viral due to his married life. His fans want to know about his marriage life information,

Is Sarkodie Married

If you are searching whether he is married or not so let us tell you that he is married. Sarkodie’s wife’s name is Tracy Owusu.m Quite recently, Caroline Sampson of YFM indicated that Sarkodie and his girlfriend had settled on 17th June 2017 as the day for their wedding but that was debunked by the mother of the artiste, Madam Ewurama Aggrey. According to the rapper’s mother, Sarkodie will definitely marry but the BET Award-winner has not communicated any such intentions to her yet.“Sarkodie tells me everything first, and as far as I can remember, he has not said anything about getting married in June,” she said.

Further, he also shared pictures of his wife with him. He has a huge fan following. He has given many successful albums. We could not help but love the kente attire the couple rocked, so bright and beautiful. Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie got married to his forever love, Tracy on Saturday, 22nd of July, 2018. The beautiful couple hosted their friends and family at a private wedding in Ghana. It was a charming ceremony between the couple as their vibrant faces displayed pure joy and love. It also witnessed the performance of the groom himself. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.