What to Expect During Your First Massage Therapy Session

When you’re going to receive your first massage at a place like Icon Medical Center, you may not know what to expect. Massage is a proven and popular service sought out by people for many reasons. Before booking an appointment, there are a few things you can keep in mind to help make your first massage therapy session a positive and rejuvenating experience.

There’s an Intake Process

When you arrive, you’ll be given paperwork to fill out. All the basics like your name, height, and weight are standard. But there may be more info needed from you to help keep you protected from contraindications and to assist in ensuring that your therapist provides you with the best therapy options available. This may be about:

Menstrual Cycles, including if you’re currently on your cycle

If you’re taking any medications

Your injury histories, like broken bones or past surgeries

Whether you’re pregnant

Preexisting medical conditions like depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and more

Allergies

Your insurance information

Assessments Follow

Massage therapists usually utilize a form called a SOAP note. It stands for ‘subjective, objective, assessment, plan’. This is the note the massage therapist uses to record information about how your chief complaint, their observations about your physical condition, what modalities could be helpful, and the number of sessions suggested targeting the issue.

Along with the SOAP note, you’ll chat with your therapist about your condition. During this check, you can share with them any details that you may feel are essential for them to know about your situation. This is also where they’ll share with you details they feel are important for you to know about therapy options.

Choosing Services or Agreeing to a Treatment Plan

Clients seeking massage for relaxation will look at a service menu. It’ll list the price, service descriptions, and time limits. Clients seeking to alleviate specific conditions like acute or chronic pain are informed by their therapists about which treatments are suggested. With the client’s consent to follow the plan, the next step begins.

The Massage

You’ll be instructed to undress to your comfort level and to lie on a massage table, usually under a sheet. The therapist will give you a moment for disrobing. Once they return, it’s time to begin.

You’ll usually begin face down, with your face inside of what’s known as a face cradle. Once contact begins, it’ll be to get your body warmed up. This usually takes 5 minutes or so, but it can be as long as 15 minutes, depending on what you need.

The next phase is to move into more extensive massage techniques for the duration of the massage. Modalities that can be applied include:

Deep tissue

Reflexology

Prenatal

Tapotement

Myofascial release

Lymphatic drainage

Hot stone and more

Once the massage is done, the therapist will inform you that your time is up, and leave the room so that you can get dressed. It’s normal to relax on the table for a few minutes, enjoying the afterglow before leaving.