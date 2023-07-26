Is Thomas Haden Church Gay? Check Sexuality And Gender, Wiki-Bio Wife and More

Today we are talking about Thomas Haden Church. Thomas Haden Church is a well-known American actor and director. He made so many blockbuster movies. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic like is Thomas Haden Church gay? Who is his wife? Is he have any child or not? come let’s clear all our questions through this article. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Thomas Haden has two children from his marriage however they have been speculation about his sexual orientation. His parents had taken divorce and they both lived separately. He completed his schooling from Harlingen high school in 1979. He completed his graduation from the University of North Texas while living in Dallas. After that Church enter into the entertainment world and began his career in acting and directing.

Is Thomas Haden Church Gay?

People are very curious to know full information about Thomas's relationship.

Thomas has never been married. However, he has two children from his relationship with Mia Zottoli. Concerning his sexual orientation being gay. Thomas on the other hand has been in several relationships with women and has no record been with a man as a lover. He is not gay.